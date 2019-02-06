Mi 8 Lite next in line to get Mi MIX 3’s Night Scene mode

Just a week after it was announced that Mi MIX 3’s Super night Scene mode will hit the Mi 8 SE later this month, Xiaomi has announced that it will also come to the Mi 8 Lite. At this rate, Xiaomi’s Super Night Scene mode may become a standard feature for most of its phones henceforth.

The Mi 8 Lite is the least powerful model in the Mi 8 series and according to Xiaomi’s co-founder Wang Chuan, he is working overtime to bring the Mi MIX 3’s Super Night Scene algorithm to the Mi 8 Lite.

The super night scene mode which is similar to the Pixel 3’s Night Sight greatly enhances photos taken in low-light or at night. There is no info yet on when the feature will roll out to the device but we expect it to come after that of the Mi 8 SE.

This makes it two things owners of the Mi 8 Lite should look forward to. A few months ago, it was announced that the phone will get Android Pie, with a beta update rolling out in China first.

