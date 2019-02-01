Samsung Galaxy foldable phone spotted in promo video

Samsung will be holding its Unpacked 2019 event on Feb. 20 to announce the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones. Rumors are rife that the first foldable phone from the company will be also announced at the same event. At the Samsung Developers Conference (SDC) 2018 in December, the South Korean company had showcased the foldable Infinity Flex screen that will be available on its first foldable smartphone. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, the company had shown to select audience behind closed doors. Samsung Vietnam had posted a teaser video of the forthcoming Unpacked event on its YouTube channel. The video that has been taken off also featured Samsung’s foldable phone among other smartphones.

Here is the deleted video:

The foldable phone from Samsung features a cover display on the outside and a foldable screen on the inside. The woman can be seen opening the phone like a book for viewing the internal screen. At the SDC 2018, Samsung had revealed that the cover display measures 4.9 inches and it offers 840 x 1960 pixels resolution, 21:0 aspect ratio and 420dpi. The inner screen measures 7.3 inches and it produces 1536 x 2152 pixels resolution, 4.2:3 aspect ratio and 420dpi.

The exact name of Samsung’s foldable phone is still under the wraps. Some claim that it could be called Galaxy Fold, while others say that it may debut as Galaxy Flex. The Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 chipset is expected to power the smartphone. It may come with up to 1 TB of storage. The foldable phone may com e with two rear-mounted cameras and 12-megapixel and 8-meapixel sensors on the cover. It is rumored to be packed with a pair of 2,190mAh batteries. It is likely to cost around $1,800.

Samsung is not the only coming working on a foldable phone. Huawei is rumored to showcase its foldable phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech trade show in the coming month. Xiaomi has an innovative foldable phone in works that features a double folding display.