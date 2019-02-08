Xiaomi mocks Redmi Note 7 AnTuTu scores with Samsung Galaxy M series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is in the news from past several months, thanks to several leaks and rumors. Xiaomi is also actively working to promote the device by teasing it via different means. After teasing its various color options and other details, the Chinese company took to Twitter to compete against the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M series. It is obvious, as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M series is a potential competitor for Redmi Note 7. In the recent past, Xiaomi has been continuously mocking the Galaxy ‘M’ in different ways.

The 'M'ic drop moment when you realise #ԀW8ᔭ will outperform! #MiPowerd

RT if you agree! pic.twitter.com/3UeljTl7nX — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 5, 2019

Until now, Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly named Galaxy M20 device, they have been using the word ‘M’ in all the teasers. The scenario is making us believe that they are mocking Galaxy M series devices. Although making assumptions more firm, Xiaomi specifically posted the AnTuTu scores of Galaxy M series phone and Redmi Note 7. The teaser reveals that the Redmi Note 7 scores pretty well against the competitor aka. Galaxy M series device.

In the teaser, Redmi Note 7 managed to perform 143,000 points against the score of 123,000 points of M branded device.

Additionally, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is already launched in China for 999 yuan ($148) with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has added a 13-megapixel front camera. There’s also a standard 6.3-inch FHD+ display having a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There’s a 3/4/6GB RAM coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is available in 32/64GB internal storage along with the expandable storage option of upto 256GB via microSD card.

Moreover, Xiaomi is also planning to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China very soon. It will feature much-improved specification than the Redmi Note 7. It will have a better 48 MP camera module, 128GB storage, and a gradient color option.

Xiaomi India is expected to price the Redmi Note 7 for about INR 10000. As per old leaks, it is supposed to make a debut in India on Febraury 12th. So, let’s wait for a few more days before speculating anything else.

