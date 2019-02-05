Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Honor 10 Lite: Specs Comparison

With the new Galaxy M series, Samsung is evidently aiming at recovering on Chinese smartphone manufacturers which literally cannibalized its sales in the midrange and entry-level segment. Samsung Galaxy M20 carries a much better price tag compared to the previous Samsung midrange phones and, thanks to this, it represents a great alternative choice to affordable Chinese mid-rangers. But is it enough to let consumers choose it? We will let you find out through this comparison with two hot Chinese mid-rangers of the moment: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy M20 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Huawei Honor 10 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm, 186 grams 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams 154.8 x 73.6 x 8 mm, 162 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, PLS TFT 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 415 ppi, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Samsung Exynos 7904, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Samsung Experience Android 9 Pie, MIUI Android 9 Pie, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.2

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 48 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/1.8

24 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh 4000 mAh, fast charging 3400 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

You should not go for the Samsung Galaxy M20 if you are looking for the most attractive design. Instead, I would choose the Honor 10 Lite because it has a cleaner design and a more unique look. First of all, it comes with a very small dewdrop notch. And it even has a stunning glass back available in gradient hues, with a very small surface for cutouts. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has a lower screen-to-body ratio and I consider it less attractive, but it definitely comes with better build quality. Indeed, it has the Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well as water resistance.

Display

I like slightly more the display of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 because it should be more resistant and it comes with a small notch and a slightly bigger diagonal than Honor 10 Lite. The PLS TFT technology of the Samsung Galaxy M20 does not convince me too much and I prefer IPS displays due to its viewing angles and good brightness. However, do not expect a noticeable difference between these displays. Despite we choose a winner for the display comparison, you should not choose one of these mid-rangers considering the display as one of the most important things.

Specs & Software

The challenge is between the Honor 10 Lite and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 because I define their hardware departments slightly better than Samsung Galaxy M20. While the Kirin 710 chipset offers solid performances in everyday use, Snapdragon 660 is definitely more powerful when it comes to games and graphics apps due to its better GPU. I would personally go for the Honor 10 Lite at least in its most expensive configuration because it comes with up to 128 GB of internal storage. But soon Xiaomi should launch a Pro version of Redmi Note 7 with 128 GB of storage that will be superior. Note that Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Honor 10 Lite have Android Pie out of the box, while Galaxy M20 is still based on Oreo.

Camera

Given that it was made official just a few days ago, we still did not try the rear camera of the Samsung Galaxy M20. But we can say that the 48 MP sensor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is superior on the paper and it should be a lot better in most of the scenarios. The rear department of the Galaxy M20 comes at the second place. Instead, if you are looking for a selfie-centric device, then Honor 10 Lite is the best choice for you thanks to its great 24 MP shooter with AI-backed features.

Battery

Battery life is the strongest point of the Samsung Galaxy M20 which can last more than two days of intensive usage thanks to its 5000 mAh lithium unit. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 remains one of the most incredible phones when it comes to battery life thanks to its 4000 mAh battery, but it does not reach the Galaxy M20. Honor 10 Lite is average.

Price

You can currently get a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 or a Samsung Galaxy M20 in Asia for $150/€130 and €150/$171, respectively, while Honor 10 Lite costs about €210/$240. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 wins the comparison because of its well-balanced specs, very affordable price, good camera capabilities and a great hardware side.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

PROs

Great build quality

Affordable price

Amazing camera

Big battery

Nice design

CONS

Nothing particular

Huawei Honor 10 Lite

PROs

Good design

Affordable

Great front camera

Compact

CONS

Smaller battery

Samsung Galaxy M20

PROs

Huge battery

Affordable price

Good cameras

Micro SD dedicated slot

CONS