New render shows the Galaxy Watch Sport in more colors

Samsung will most likely announce a new smartwatch at its February 20 unpacked event. A render of the watch which is called the Galaxy Watch Sport was posted on the web yesterday. Today, another render has surfaced and it shows the watch in three new colors.

In addition to the silver/light gray version, the Galaxy Watch Sport will also come in black, dark blue, and rose gold. While you can purchase any variant you want, the rose gold variant seems targeted at women. The new render also shows the watches with different watch faces for different occasions.

The Galaxy Watch Sport has a circular dial and two buttons on the side. The above image also shows it has a heart rate sensor as two of the watch faces have the heart rate icon. The straps will be interchangeable and we can expect Samsung or third-party manufacturers to make a slew of straps for it.

