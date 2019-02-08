Moto G7 Plus China Red version will be the only Motorola phone launching in China this year

The Moto G7 Series launched yesterday. Over the next couple of weeks, it will make its way to different markets. However, only the Moto G7 Plus will be sold in China.

The official Motorola Weibo account shared a post today that said the Moto G7 Plus China Red version a.k.a Moto G7 Plus Viva Red variant will launch soon in China.

We aren’t too surprised as to why the G7 Plus is the only one in the series launching in China. There are several alternatives to the Moto G7 series available in the Chinese market, so we guess Motorola (or Lenovo) is playing it safe.

What we are surprised about is that the post also says the Moto G7 Plus will be the only Motorola phone launching in China this year! The Weibo post says the mid-ranger will be the only Moto-branded device launching in China which means no Motorola P40 and no Moto Z4 series.

We haven’t seen an official statement explaining the decision but if we were to make a guess we would say the plan is to only launch Lenovo-branded phones in China henceforth. It doesn’t seem as if the Motorola brand is doing very well in the market and it is also competing with the Lenovo-brand.

READ MORE: Motorola RAZR 2019 concept renders reveals marvelous foldable phone design

The Moto G7 Plus packs a 6.2-inch FHD+ waterdrop display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. It has a 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup on its rear and a 12MP selfie camera. The G7 Plus also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by a 3000mAh battery with support for 27W fast-charging.

(Source, Via)