Once again, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro designs leak, thanks to case maker Spigen

Huawei is expected to go official with its first flagship model for the year, the P30 series within the first quarter.There are speculations, backed by an official statement from Huawei Poland that the models will be launched around March ending. The P30 series will be made up of the Huawei P30,P30 Pro and the P30 Lite. The P30 and P30 Pro designs have now appeared online courtesy of case maker Spigen which have listed the protective cases for the two models for sale on its website.

This isn’t the first time the design of both flagships are appearing online. Fellow case maker Olixar had earlier unwrapped the design when it unveiled its own protective case for the models.

Going by the leaked renders, both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro feature a teardrop notch on top of the full-screen display. Their sizes are also likely to differ as well as their camera configuration. While the teardrop notch on both models house a single selfie shooter, the P30 has three camera sensors at the rear with an LED flash under. On the other hand, the P30 Pro packs a quad-camera setup at the rear while there is an LED flash lying adjacent to the second sensor at the right side of the sensors. On the display is the date March 28. Could this be a clue as to the exact date Huawei will unveil the model?

(source)

