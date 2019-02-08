Sony Xperia XA3 hands-on images leaked to reveal its tall aspect ratio display

Recently leaked renders of the upcoming Sony Xperia XA3 have revealed that the Sony Xperia XA3 will be arriving with a tall aspect ratio display. In fact, it could be sporting a 21:9 aspect ratio screen that is rumored to be also available on the Xperia XZ4 flagship phone. Today, a Japanese tech blog has shared hands-on images of the Xperia XA3 to reveal its entire design.

Sony Xperia XA3 Hands-on Photos Leaked

The images reveal that the Sony Xperia XA3 features a thick-sized top bezel, but its bottom bezel is extremely thin. The hands-on images of the phone resemble with the leaked renders that had surfaced yesterday. The top bezel only houses the usual components such as a selfie camera, an ear piece and some other sensors, but still it appears chunky.

The navigation pill that can be seen on the screen of the Xperia XA3 suggests that it is running on Android 9 Pie OS. The backside of the phone is fitted with a horizontal dual camera setup. The fingerprint scanner is not present on the rear shell of the device. The reason behind it is that the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Sony Xperia XA3 Specifications (Rumors)

The Xperia XA3 being a XA-series phone from the company could sport a huge display of around 5.9 to 6.5 inches. It is expected to carry support for full HD+ resolution. Rumors have claimed that the phone could be fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset. However, a recent leak by Weibo tipster named Zackbucks reveals that the XA3 could be fueled by the Snapdragon 636 chipset.

The SoC of the Xperia XA3 could be supported by 6 GB of RAM. It may feature an internal storage of 64 GB. The main sensor present in the dual camera module of the XA3 could be of 23-megapixel. There is no information available on the battery capacity of the device.

There is no confirmation yet whether the above the device is Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra/Plus smartphone. Hence, the rumor mill is referring to the handset as XA3. Rumors are rife that the Japanese tech giant will be announcing the Xperia L3 entry-level smartphone alongside these phones at Feb. 25 media event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

What’s your opinion on the asymmetrical design of the Xperia XA3? Let us know your thoughts by posting your comments below.

(source 1, 2)