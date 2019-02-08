Nokia 9 PureView real-life images leaked ahead MWC 2019 event

The Nokia 9 PureView is one of the most awaited smartphones to go official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 on Feb. 24. Earlier this week, leaked renders of the Nokia 9 PureView had surfaced online to give a good look at its design. Today, Nokia Power User has shared some real-life images of the upcoming flagship phone from the company to reveal its awesome appeal.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be sporting an elongated display with rounded edges and equal-sized upper and lower bezels. The top bezel has some sensors at the top-left corner and there is a selfie camera along with a Nokia brand name. The bottom bezel of the phone is barren.



Rumors have it that it features a 5.99-inch AMOLED display that produces quad HD+ resolution. The display of the smartphone could be equipped with HDR10 support. It could be the first Nokia smartphone to arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The reflective rear of the Nokia 9 PureView suggests that it features a glass rear. The ZEISS branded penta-lens setup along with LED flash and autofocus module can be seen on the rear shell of the phone. Unlike the other Nokia phones, the Nokia 9 PureView does not feature Android One branding on its lower back.

The Snapdragon 845 mobile platform may power the Nokia 9 PureView. It may come in two models such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It could be packed with a 4,150mAh battery. Apart from fast charging, the Nokia 9 PureView may also come with wireless charging support.

The other Nokia smartphones that are expected to get unveiled at the MWC 2019 include Nokia 8.1 Plus and Nokia 6.2 (2019). There is a possibility that the Finnish firm may also announce a new feature phone at the same event.

