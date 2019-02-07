Nokia 9 PureView official renders leaked to reveal design

The highly anticipated Nokia 9 PureView is expected to go official through the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech event. Ahead of its launch, a leaked render of the Nokia’s upcoming flagship has been surfaced today to reveal key details of its design.

Nokia 9 PureView Renders

The Nokia 9 PureView render reveals that it will be sporting a tall aspect ratio notch-less display. However, the upper and lower bezels of the phone are thick. The top bezel is the home for an earpiece, a selfie camera and the company’s brand name. The AMOLED screen of the Nokia 9 PureView is embedded with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moving to the backside of the Nokia 9 PureView is the penta-lens setup that are arranged in five cutouts. The penta-lens system may include various kinds of sensors such as RGB, monochrome, telephoto, wide-angle and 3D ToF sensors. Apart from camera sensors, there are two other cutouts for autofocus module and LED flash. The Android One branding is available towards the bottom of the rear panel of the Nokia 9 PureView. The glass rear of the smartphone curves towards the left and right edges for better grip. The volume rocker and power key are available on the right edge of the Nokia 9 PureView.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications (Rumors)

Past reports have revealed that the Nokia 9 PureView will be featuring a 5.99-inch display that carries support for quad HD resolution. It is expected to offer an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Snapdragon 845 mobile platform will be the driving force of the Nokia 9 PureView. The SoC will be supported by 6 GB / 8 GB of RAM. For storage, it may come equipped with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB / 256 GB. The handset will be loaded with Android 9 Pie OS.

For capturing selfies, the Nokia 9 PureView may come with a front-facing shooter of 12-megapixel. The flagship phone could be packed with a 4,150mAh battery. It is expected to debut as the first Nokia smartphone with wireless charging.

Nokia’s event at the MWC 2019 will be held on Feb. 24. Apart from Nokia 9 PureView, the Finnish is expected to announce other phones such as Nokia 8.1 Plus, Nokia 6.2 (2019) and Nokia 1 Plus. What’s your opinion on the design of the Nokia 9 PureView? Could it be the best smartphone ever from the company? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

