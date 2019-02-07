If you have been waiting with bated breath for TV boxes and Mini PCs prices to drop, we got good news for you.



Known as one of China’s best online store for cell phones, phone accessories, tablets, TV boxes, Mini PCs and a slew of other electronic gadgets, GearBest has launched a new promotion.

Dubbed as ‘Best TV Box and Mini PC Huge Discounts Sale,’ this recently kicked-off promo features a wide selection of devices that transform your regular television into a smart TV without emptying your pocket.

In a bid to simplify and expedite the search process, all products included in this promotion have been split into multiple categories including Top Single, Latest Chipset, Warehouse Deals, Top TV Boxes, Top Mini PCs and TV Stick & Dongle.

Let’s take a look at the discounts the Chinese online store is currently doling out on Tanix TX3 Max and Sunvell H3 TV boxes. We’ll also show how you can save a significant amount of more money at checkout.

Tanix TX3 Max TV Box

If you are in the market for a top-end TV box that runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS, the Tanix TX3 Max might just fill the bill.

It offers 2GB of RAM with a hearty 16GB of internal storage capacity for an uninterrupted operation when you are watching your favorite TV series or playing popular games on your home theater.

This Tanix-branded TV box supports 4K resolution so that you can enjoy high-resolution images and awe-inspiring videos without leaving the comfort of your home.

The feature-laden Tanix TX3 Max would normally set you back $40.87, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of only $34.99 on GearBest.

You can even extend this 14 percent discount by applying coupon code GBTX3M during the checkout process.

The coupon helps you get an extra $3 off by reducing the retail price of the TV box to just $31.99. With 490 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in just four days.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the Tanix TX3 Max TV box.

Sunvell H3 TV Box

Equipped with Android 7.0 Nougat OS, the Sunvell H3 is designed to deliver stable performance. It packs a powerful Allwinner H3 quad-core, Cortex-A7 processor along with a Mali 400 GPU, under the hood.

The Sunvell H3 ships with 2GB of DDR3L RAM and offers 16GB of onboard storage capacity so that your favorite videos and games can run smoothly.

Furthermore, it can support 4K video decoding and playback, 3D gaming, and online video chatting at a high resolution of 1080P.

A top-branded TV box offering comparable features would normally carry a steep price tag, but the Sunvell H3 is now available for a dropped price of just $27.99 on GearBest.

This is a significant 15 percent reduction in the device’s original selling price of $32.99. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can apply coupon code GBCNH301 and bring the already reduced retail price of the Sunvell H3 TV box further down to only $24.99. As a result, you end up saving $3 more.

On the downside, there were only 182 pieces of the Sunvell H3 TV box remaining at the time of writing. Note that the promo will end in four days.

You can visit this link without wasting time to avail the discount.