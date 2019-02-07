Samsung Galaxy A9 gets another price cut in India, now starts at Rs. 30,990 ($433)

Last month, Samsung announced a price cut on its premium mid-range smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), bringing the cost down from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 33,990. Now, the company has announced yet another price cut on the device.

With the newly revised pricing, the smartphone will now be available at a price of Rs. 30,990, which roughly converts to $433. The phone comes in three color options — Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue. In India, the phone is available for purchase through online channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Airtel Store as well as through offline stores.

The consecutive price drop for the Galaxy A9 (2018) suggests that the company is planning to launch the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) smartphone, which features an Infinity-O display that comes with a punch-hole for the front-facing camera. The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) was first launched in South Korea last month for KRW 599,500 (roughly $534).

The highlight of the smartphone is the quad camera setup on the back. It includes a 24-megapixel primary camera of f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2X optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor of f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 24-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling. There’s also an Intelligent Scene Optimizer feature that relies on AI for enhancing shots in different scenes.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) features a taller 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone comes in two variants — one featuring 6GB RAM while the other variant packs 8GB RAM.

Both models come with 128GB of internal storage and feature a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512GB. While the phone supports Face Unlock feature, it also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Coming to the software part, the handset runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with Samsung’s Experience UX and built-in support for Samsung Pay. The phone is powered by a 3,800mAh battery and comes with support for fast charging technology.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A90 concept render imagines what Samsung’s first pop-up camera phone may look like

Recently, Samsung launched its all-new Galaxy M budget smartphone series to take on the Chinese rivals. Debuted in India, the Galaxy M-series currently include two devices — Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. In its first sale, the devices were sold out on Amazon and the next sale is scheduled to take place on 7th February.