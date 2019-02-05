Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 sold out in the first sale in India, next sale scheduled on 7th February

Samsung launched its two new mid-range smartphones in the all-new Galaxy M-series — Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20 last week. Today, both the smartphones went on sale in India through online marketplace Amazon.in.

Amazon India now claims to have witnessed an “unprecedented” first-day sale record, however, the company did not reveal the number of units that were sold and for how long the online sale lasted before Amazon India put out the ‘sold out’ message.

Additionally, the company announced that the next online sale for the Galaxy M-series smartphones in the Indian market will take place on February 7th. The phones, first launched in the Indian market, comes with features like Infinity-V display and massive battery power as well as 3x fast charging technology.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Exynos 7870 chipset, along with 2GB/3GB RAM.

It comes with 16GB/32GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 512GB. As for the camera configuration, the device features a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. It has an ultra-wide mode to support landscapes, cityscapes, and group photos.

The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung Experience 9.5 UX. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It is powered by a 3,400mAh battery that supports three times faster-charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-V display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 chipset, paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 512GB. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back and the phone also supports Face Unlock feature. For imaging, the Galaxy M20 comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX on top and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the 2GB RAM model of Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs. 7,990 (approximately $112) while the 3GB RAM model costs Rs. 8,990 (approximately $126). The 3GB RAM model of Galaxy M20 costs Rs. 10,990 (approximately $155) and the 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 12,990, which roughly converts to $183.