Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A30, A50 releasing soon in India, claims new leak

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones have been in the rumors since the past few months. Fresh information shared by an Indian publication reveals that the A10, A20 and A30 smartphones will launch within the next month in India. The Galaxy A50 is expected to debut separately in the country within the first half of the year.

Samsung seems to be gearing up to start the year 2019 with a bang. In India, the South Korean company has already released mid-range Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. On Feb. 20, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e will be unveiled internationally. Alongside the S10 series, the company may announce its first Galaxy Flex/Fold foldable phone. The Galaxy S10 series may hit the Indian market by the second quarter of 2019. Apart from these phones, the A10, A20 and A30 smartphones are tipped to debut in the first quarter of 2019. The Galaxy A50 is expected to get a global release first before landing in India in the second quarter of this year.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 Rumors

The publication claims that Samsung will be releasing new A-series Galaxy phones soon in India to rival with budget-friendly phones from Chinese Android OEMs. The Galaxy A10 is expected to debut with a starting price of Rs. 8,490 (~$118). Unlike the M10 and M20 that have LCD panels, the upcoming Galaxy A phones may feature S-AMOLED displays.

The Galaxy M10 and M20 phones respectively feature 3,400mAh and 5,000mAh batteries. It is speculated the A10, A20 and A30 will have smaller batteries than the Galaxy M-series phones.

The Galaxy A10 (SM-A105F), A20 (SM-A205F), A30 (SM-A305F), A40 (SM-A405F) and A50 (SM-A505F) phones have all appeared on Geekbench recently. There is no word on the release of the Galaxy A40 smartphone. The Geekbench listing of the A10, A20, A30 and A40 have revealed that they are all powered by Exynos 7885 chipset and Android 9 Pie OS. The appearance of these phones on the benchmarking platform has revealed that the A10 has 2 GB of RAM, A20 has 3 GB of RAM, A30 has 4 GB of RAM and A40 has 4 GB of RAM. A recent report had revealed that the Galaxy A30 may come in 32 GB and 64 GB storage models and black, white, silver, blue and pink color variants.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Rumors

The Galaxy A50 Geekbench listing has revealed that it features Exynos 9610 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie OS. It is speculated that the smartphone may arrive in 64 GB and 128 GB storage choices and black, white, blue and red colors. A recent leak had revealed that the Galaxy A50 will be equipped with optical in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras. The main sensor on the rear and the front-facing camera of the A50 could be of 24-megapixel. It is likely to draw power from a 4,000mAh battery.

(source)