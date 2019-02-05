Google rolling out February security patch for Pixel devices

It’s February and Google has started rolling out the latest monthly Android security update for its Pixel smartphones and Pixel C tablet. Yesterday, the search giant has released the new February security patch for its pixel devices. Users can directly download the update either from Google’s website or via OTA update. Namely, Google is rolling out the new update on Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel XL, and Pixel C devices.

As per the changelog, Google has mitigated 15 critical issues and some other bugs. Although, users didn’t report any bug in the past affecting the overall UX, UI of the device. The new security build does not include any functional update as like of the previous builds.

The new update measures around 135.7MB size on the Pixel 3 XL. The update is rolling out to all the Pixel devices and will be available on your Pixel device also. In order to check the update, you should head over to the device’s settings and then download the OTA update.

The new update does not carry any Pixel device specific updates. All the generic development has been taken place in the latest February security patch and it will be available for other Android devices very soon. Although as per the blog post on Google Security Bulletin, the search giant has added that, “The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Framework that could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted PNG file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed. We have had no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues.”

Similarly, Essential has also started rolling out the February security patch to the PH-01 device. So, users should keep an eye to check for the latest update.

(Source)