Huawei suspected to have stolen Akhan’s Diamond glass technology, targeted by FBI at CES 2019

Gizmochina first covered the story of the innovative new glass protection technology known as Miraj Diamond Glass technology and manufactured by US start-up Akhan Semiconductor in February 2017. Back then, the company was optimistic that its technology would be utilised in smartphones before the end of the year 2017. That is yet to happen but the company is presently embroiled in a dispute with Chinese tech giant Huawei technology. The dispute even resulted in the FBI carrying out a sting operation against the Chinese tech giant at CES 2019.

Turned out that Akhan Semiconductor had gotten into talks with Huawei about licensing the technology to the smartphone manufacturer. Akhan claims the technology is 6 times stronger and 10 times more scratch-resistant than Gorilla Glass, the industry standard that generates about $3 billion in annual sales for Corning Inc. The company provided Samsung and Huawei with samples of the glass. An early sample of the Miraj Diamond Glass was shipped to Huawei’s lab in San Diego but there was an agreement that the glass would not be cut into two. This is standard practice to avoid any chance the the company’s engineers will reverse engineer the glass process if it is cut into two. However, when the glass was returned to Akhan, there were signs the glass had been cut into two and some fragments were removed. The US start-up then lodged a formal complaint with FBI and that culminated in the sting operation at CES 2019. The entire operation is documented in Bloomberg’s report which you can find on the source link below.

Huawei is not a newbie to such accusation of intellectual property theft. It hs always had such toga hanging on its neck. In 2002, Cisco Systems Inc. accused the company of stealing source code for its routers. Motorola said in a 2010 lawsuit that Huawei had successfully turned some of its Chinese-born employees into informants. And in 2012 the U.S. House Intelligence Committee labelled Huawei a national security threat and urged the government and American businesses not to buy its products. Huawei denied all the claims. The Cisco and Motorola lawsuits ended with settlements. The US Department of Justice is also suspecting Huawei of stealing protected trade secrets from T-Mobile – those pertaining to its touchscreen experience testing robot Tappy.

