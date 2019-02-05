Buy Top-Branded Smartwatches At Unbeatable Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Newfangled smartwatches boast a wide range of capabilities that come in handy in day to day life.

One of the most marketable features of a smartwatch is its ability to keep track of the wearer’s fitness and monitor their activities.

There are no prizes for guessing, these feature-laden smartwatches aren’t easy on the pocketbook. But it looks like GeekBuying is bent on changing that.

As part of its latest promo, the Chinese online store is doling out noteworthy discounts on the Huami AMAZFIT Verge 3 and TicWatch C2 smartwatches.

In addition to taking full advantage of the aforesaid discounts, you can save a significant amount of more money before placing your order. We’ll show how in just a bit.

Huami Amazfit Verge 3 Smart Watch

Sporting an easily readable 1.3 Inch AMOLED display with a high resolution of 360×360 pixels, the Huami Amazfit Verge 3 is an irresistible smartwatch.

Moreover, it comes with a built-in multifunction NFC (Near Field Communication) and is capable of replicating your bus card so that you can travel more conveniently.

The Amazfit Verge 3 has the Xiaomi Ai, which alludes to the built-in Intelligent Voice Assistant. The smartwatch comes with eleven sports modes and a 24-hour heart rate monitor.

While the above-mentioned features completely justify the $239.99 price tag the Amazfit Verge 3 usually carries, you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $149.99.

Aside from availing this 38 percent discount, you can use coupon code GIZ_POOHNKQH and get an extra $30 off.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for the dark gray color version of the smartwatch.

TicWatch C2 Smart Watch

The TicWatch C2 sports an eye-catching 1.3 Inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. Despite its bigger screen, the C2 comfortably fit the width of the wrist.

The smartwatch is capable of accurately monitoring pulses while keeping a track of the active and resting heart rate changes of the wearer.

Moreover, the TicWatch C2 features built-in GPS and a couple of highly useful sensors like accelerometer and gyroscope. The device is designed to help you lead a healthier lifestyle.

While the TicWatch C2 is definitely worth your money, you can buy it at a lowered price of just $199.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 33 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $299.99.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_GGBUZKXP to save $22 more at the time of checking out.

The coupon helps you reduce the retail price of the TicWatch C2 smartwatch to just $199.99 even before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for the rose gold, platinum and black color version of the smartwatch. Note that the promo will end in just two days.