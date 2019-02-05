Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ selfie cameras may support OIS and 4K video recording

In the past few days, multiple leaks have revealed the entire design of the upcoming Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones along with their key specs and pricing. Samsung is one of the few companies that offer autofocus enabled selfie cameras on its flagship phones. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are equipped with autofocus enabled f/1.7 aperture 8-megapixel front cameras that can shoot good selfies in low light conditions. The front cameras of S9 and S9+ can also capture videos of up to 1,440p at 30 fps and they are equipped with support VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization). Fresh information reveals that Samsung may significantly improve the selfie camera experience on the Galaxy S10 by including features like support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and 4K video shooting.

Galaxy S10 and S10+ Selfie Camera Rumors

Citing information that has surfaced on Weibo, a Chinese publication has claimed that the Galaxy S10 will carry support for 4K video shooting at 60 fps. As mentioned above, the Galaxy S9 duo selfie cameras carry support electronic image stabilization, but the S10 is now rumored to arrive with OIS feature. The new features are also expected to be available on the advanced Galaxy S10+ smartphone.

Leaked renders of both phones have revealed that the S10 will be featuring a small cutout for it at the top-right of the display whereas the S10+ will be featuring a pill-shaped cutout for dual front-facing cameras. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are equipped with triple rear cameras. The S10+ may have 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera setup whereas the S10 may feature either 10-megapixel or 8-megapixel front camera.

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Rear Cameras Leaks

The Galaxy S10 duo are rumored to arrive with 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel triple camera setup. The main sensor of 12-megapixel is rumored to offer f/1.5 – f/2.4 variable aperture. It may come with enhanced DRAM for better low-light photography experience. The 16-megapixel senor could be a super-wide angle lens with f/1.9 aperture. It may support 123-degree viewing angle. The 13-megapixel sensor could be a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Except for the wide-angle lens, the other two sensors are expected to be equipped with autofocus and OIS.

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Specifications

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are rumored to respectively feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch quad HD+ resolution enabled S-AMOLED displays. These displays will be equipped with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Depending on the market, the S10 duo will be available in Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820 CPU editions.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S10e official renders leaked with key specifications

The S10 will come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. On the other side, the S10+ may include up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The S10 will be receiving power from a 3,400mAh battery whereas the S10+ will include a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity. The S10 is expected to debut with a starting price of 899 euros (~$1,030) whereas the Plus model may begin at 999 euros (~$1,150).

Readers are advised take this report with a pinch of salt since there is no concrete supporting evidence to confirm on the front and rear features and configurations of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.