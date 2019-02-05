If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on a Xiaomi-branded smartphone without emptying your pocket, we got good news for you.



The Chinese tech company that’s known for manufacturing some of the world’s most coveted handsets has collaborated with Banggood to offer the Pocophone F1 and the Mi Mix 3 at unbeatable prices.

In a bid to give something more to cheer about, we’ll show how you can save more money while placing your order. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone

Launched in August last year, the Pocophone F1 continues to garner huge popularity among Xiaomi fans.

It boasts an impressive array of features that make it an irresistible phone. Moreover, this variant of the phone comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of internal storage capacity.

On the downside, this Xiaomi-branded phone will set you back a pretty penny. In fact, it normally retails for $545.99 on both online as well as offline stores.

Much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has now gone up for sale bearing a reduced price of just $356.88 on Banggood.

As if that weren’t enough, you can extend this 35 percent discount by applying coupon code 2F1BG128 at the time of checking out.

The coupon helps you save an extra $46.89 by reducing the original asking price of the Pocophone F1 to just $309.99.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Smartphone

Xiaomi took the wraps off the long-awaited Mi Mix 3 smartphone in November last year.

Thanks to its mammoth 6.39 inches display, the phone became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite videos and playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device.

The global version of the Mi Mix 3 offering 6GB of RAM and a hearty 128GB of onboard storage capacity is currently available for $599.99 on Banggood.

The Mi Mix 3 usually retails for $599.99 but if you aren’t willing to shell out that kind of money on a smartphone, all you need to do is to use coupon code 2BGMix3N before placing your order.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $100 off. As a result, the original selling price of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 reduces to only $499.99.

You can visit this link to grab this discount, which is limited to the blue color version of the phone before the coupon expires.