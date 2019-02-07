Buy Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner For Just $409.99 On Amazon

Keeping your surrounding clean and tidy all the time can prove to be an arduous task.

While there’s no dearth of home cleaning products in the market, these devices aren’t necessarily easy on the pocketbook.

If you’ve restlessly been looking for a feature-laden vacuum cleaner that doesn’t cost a bomb, the Roborock S5 might just fill the bill.

Loaded with highly useful functions, the Roborock S5 is an irresistible vacuum cleaner.

It boasts sweeping and mopping capability that helps you keep your home speckless all the time.

This Roborock Robotic Vacuum Cleaner comes with a water tank which is designed on the ideology of botanical biomimetics.

This water tank works with the microfiber mopping cloth to ensure your room is completely clean.



Rororock S5 can efficiently navigate rooms to ensure each area of your home is free from dirt and other impurities.

Moreover, it keeps recharging until all corners of your home are clean.

All you need to do is either to press clean or schedule & monitor the vacuum cleaner as it navigates room to room using the Mi Home App.

The Rororock S5 draws its juices from a robust 5200mAh battery that lasts about 150 minutes.

It is a great choice for homes with pets since it features omnidirectional wheels along with the main brush and a side brush that stay tangle-free, ensuring hairs do not get into the cleaner and clog the motor.

While you’d expect a top-end device that provides a cleaner experience to carry a steep price tag, it might interest you to know that the Roborock S5 has gone up for sale bearing a reduced price tag of $409.99 on Amazon.

This is a significant 41 percent drop in the vacuum cleaner’s original selling price of $699.99.

In other words, you can save $290 on the Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner.

You can visit this link to check out more details about the Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner and avail the discount.

Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.