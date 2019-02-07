Buy Ramsta S800 480GB SSD And Tronsmart TK09R Mechanical Keyboard At Unbeatable Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Touted as a direct and safe shopping channel for China’s best electronic items, GeekBuying enables you to shop from the comfort of your house. The Chinese online store is now offering its users a chance to buy the Ramsta S800 480GB SATA3 High-Speed SSD and Tronsmart TK09R Italian mechanical gaming keyboard at lowered prices.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can save a significant amount of extra money at the time of checking out. We’ll show how in just a bit.

Ramsta S800 480GB SATA3 High-Speed SSD

The Ramsta S800 480GB is regarded as an ideal follow-up act as it outperforms its predecessor in multiple ways. For instance, it delivers faster speeds and better endurance without emptying your pocket.

The S800 480GB SSD usually carries a $96.99 price tag, but Ramsta is giving you a chance to buy it at a lowered price of just $63.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 34 percent drop in the device’s original asking price.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_EZASAXKX to reduce the device’s retail price further down to only $60.79 and save $3.2 more before placing your order.

You can visit this link to grab the discount before the promotion sale comes to an end.

Tronsmart TK09R Italian Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

It is no secret that having a good gaming keyboard can enhance your overall gaming experience.

If you are an avid gamer looking for a cost-effective gaming keyboard that doesn’t compromise on quality, you might want to take a gander at the Tronsmart TK09R.

Featuring dynamic and peppy lighting effects, the Tronsmart TK09R comes with pre-configured lighting options that comprise a whopping 16.8 million RGB color.

Moreover, it features thoroughly programmable macro keys so that you can set custom commands. It uses Superior Outemu mechanical key switches that deliver tactile feedback at 1ms without error.

While these features completely justify the $115.84 price tag the TK09R usually carries, you can now buy it for only $54.99 on GeekBuying.

You can even extend this 53 percent discount by using coupon code GIZ_EZASAXKX.

The coupon helps you get an extra $2.75 off by bringing the original selling price of the gaming keyboard down to only $52.24.

You can follow this link to avail the discount. It is worth noting that the promo will come to an end in just one day.