Vivo V15 Pro poses for the camera in a leaked official TV ad

Vivo is expected to launch the V15 Pro alongside the V15 in India on February 20 and already press invites have been sent out. Vivo V15 Pro recently appeared in a leaked posted which shows it will have a pop-up camera and an innovative design style that would see the device come in almost bezel-less. The device has again appeared online, this time in a leaked video that looks like a TV commercial.

The TV commercial focuses on the pop-up motion of the selfie camera onboard the device. The camera is said to be a 32MP sensor that would definitely output stunning selfie shots. The short advert ends with an ambitious claim ” World’s First 32 MP Pop-up Selfie Camera’. This confirms the selfie camera prowess but we can’t say for sure if the sensor is a Sony sensor or Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. The device is suspected, though, to feature the Samsung Isocell GD1 sensor with pixel sizes of just 0.8 μm. The setup could use 4-in-1 pixel binning which would mean we’ll get 8MP selfies most of the time.

In addition, the leaked ad once again confirms the February 20 launch date for the model. For specs, the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to pack a Snapdragon 675 chipset. Pre-booking in India is expected to commence on February 15 but the exact price is yet to be announced. The Vivo V15 Pro is expected to arrive in India priced between Rs. 25,000 (~$350) and Rs. 30,000 (~$420).

