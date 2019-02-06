Leaked Sony Xperia XA3 press renders reveal CinemaWide Display and dual rear cameras

Sony‘s upcoming smartphones are going to stand out from the competition thanks to their unusually tall display which a trademark application has revealed is called “CinemaWide”. The Xperia XZ4 will have a CinemaWide display and now, leaked renders of the Xperia XA3 have revealed it will also be coming with this 21:9 aspect ratio display panel.

The renders which are courtesy of Winfuture.de show the Xperia XA3 in four different colors – black, blue, gold, and gray.

The Xperia XA3 shaves off the lower bezel but rocks a very thick forehead which is home to the usual array of sensors. The side bezels are the same thickness as what is left of the chin. Even without the thick top bezel, the Xperia XA3 is long. Add the top bezel and this phone is going to be sticking out of your pocket.

The display is not the only big change. The Xperia XA3 ditches the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for a side mounted one positioned at the center for easy reach. However, unlike the Xperia XZ, the fingerprint scanner doesn’t seem to double as a power button as that seems to be the other button above the sensor. Below the fingerprint sensor is the volume rocker and on the left side of the phone is the SIM tray and probably the MicroSD card slot.

The rear of the Xperia XA3 also has a new look. There are now two cameras and they are positioned in the middle of the phone horizontally. There is an LED flash above it and below the setup is the NFC symbol.

We are not sure if the back of the phone is plastic like its predecessor or aluminum. At the bottom of the phone is a USB Type-C port flanked on both sides by speakers for stereo audio. There is no picture of the top so we can’t confirm if it has an audio jack

The source says they are not sure if it is the Xperia XA3 itself or the Xperia XA3 Plus or Xperia XA3 Ultra. Nevertheless, if Sony goes by last year’s models, all three phones should come with the same processor and rear camera configuration.

There are reports it will come with a Snapdragon 660 processor and the cameras on the back are a 23MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

The Xperia XA3 is expected to launch alongside the Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019.

