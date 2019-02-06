Alcatel 1s and ZTE Blade A5 2019 are upcoming phones powered by the Spreadtrum SC9863A

Most phones are powered by processors from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, and Huawei. However, there is another manufacturer that also makes processors for phones. That semiconductor manufacturer is China-based Spreadtrum. Though it changed its name to Unicom last year, its chips still go by Spreadtrum. According to XDA Developers, Alcatel and ZTE will launch two new phones powered by a Spreadtrum processor.

Alcatel 1s

Back at CES 2019, Alcatel announced the Alcatel 1c which is powered by the Spreadtrum SC7731E processor – a 1.3GHz quad-core chipset. This new phone is the Alcatel 1s codenamed “Faraday”. It is powered by the Spreadtrum SC9863A which has eight Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and a PowerVR GE8322 GPU. The processor was announced last year as the first SoC with only Cortex-A55 processors.

The Alcatel 1s also has an unspecified 720 x 1440 display, 3GB of RAM, and will run Android Pie out of the box. The rest of the specs are unknown.

ZTE Blade A5 2019

The ZTE Blade A5 2019 will come with the same Spreadtrum SC9863A octa-core processor but with 1GB of RAM. It will also have an unspecified HD+ display and run Android Pie out of the box. With the small RAM, the Blade A5 will likely launch as an Android Go phone.

There is no information on when these phones will hit the market and how much they will sell for. However, we won’t be surprised if they show up at MWC 2019.

(Source)