Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow renders bring a ray of sunshine

The Galaxy S10e has been labeled as Samsung‘s answer to Apple’s iPhone Xr. The phone is expected to be the cheapest in the S10 lineup just as the iPhone Xr is for Apple‘s latest lineup. However, a lower price tag won’t be the only similarity between both phones.

The Galaxy S10e (where e is said to stand for “Essential” according to Roland Quandt) will also come in bright colors one of which is Canary Yellow. Renders of this color variant have surfaced and it does look really nice.

The images which were shared by @IshanAharwal24 in collaboration with mysmartprice show the phone from a few different angles. The Galaxy S10e will have black bezels and a silver aluminum frame. Only the back which is covered in glass is actually yellow.

The Galaxy S10e has a punch hole in the top right corner of its display that houses the front camera. The screen flat and is said to be 5.8-inches in size just like that of the Galaxy S8. On the rear are dual cameras which are arranged horizontally.

Unlike the other S10 models which have an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy S10 has its fingerprint scanner on the right side of the phone where it doubles as the power button.

Popular leaker @OnLeaks revealed rough dimensions of the phone earlier today. The phone measures 142.2 x 70.4 x 7.9 mm (8.6 including camera bump). It is shorter than the Galaxy S8 but a little bit wider. If you liked the S8, then this should be great for you.

