Latest Vivo V15 Pro ad features Bollywood star Aamir Khan

The Vivo V15 Pro is one of the most talked about devices in the past few weeks. There is barely any news about the Vivo V15 – which is the non-pro model. Ahead of the launch on February 20, Vivo has released another video advert for the phone and this one features Bollywood star, Aamir Khan.

The 18-second video shows the actor who is also a Vivo brand ambassador bring out the phone from his pocket to take a picture. First, we get a good look at the AI triple camera setup on the rear. We also see the glass has a hatch finish. The lines do not seem to be on the outside like that of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, so this is purely for aesthetics rather than functionality.

We also get to see the Vivo V15 Pro’s camera app. There are a bunch of icons which includes one for the timer mode, color mode, HDR mode, portrait mode, and even an icon to switch the viewfinder to full-screen. Tap to switch the camera and the 32MP selfie camera pops-out on the top right corner of the phone.

The Vivo V15 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 675 processor, and a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. It will also have a fifth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner.

Amazon India has already set up a page for the device where interested buyers can sign up to be notified when it is available for purchase.

