Samsung Galaxy M30 specs leaked revealing a 6.38-inch FHD display, 5000mAh battery and more

Samsung made bare its plans for the low-end market with the launch of the Galaxy M series comprising the Galaxy M10 and M20 in India recently. It seems the M series will also get a Galaxy M30 model as has been featured in a recent leak. The Galaxy M30 has once again leaked but we can’t vouch for the credibility of the source.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specs-

-Exynos 7904 Soc

-6.38-inch screen with resolution of 2220×1080

-13MP (F1.9) + 5MP (F2.2 ) +5MP (F2.2)

-16MP (F2.0) selfie

-5000mAh battery

-159mm x 75.1mm x 8.4mm

-175g

-4GB+64GB (LP DDR4+ eMMC)

-gradient design, with a gradient blue and black. — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 7, 2019

The Galaxy M30 has earlier appeared in a leak before the M10 and M20 were launched. The device had also appeared on GeekBench giving us a hint about the specs. The newly leaked specs are quite elaborate. The device is said to feature a 6.38-inch display with a resolution of 2220x1080pixels. The device is expected to be powered by an Exynos 7904 Soc with a memory combination of 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M30 had earlier been tipped to ack a triple rear camera setup. This leak gives the sensors as 13MP (F1.9) + 5MP (F2.2 ) +5MP (F2.2) while at the front, there will be a 16MP (F2.0) selfie shooter. Under its hood, the M30 will pack a 5000mA battery. The device is also tipped to feature a gradient design available in gradient blue and black.

