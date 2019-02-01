Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch date for India is February, claims report

Recent reports have revealed Xiaomi India is planning to launch the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India in February. Leaked information shared by an Indian publication reveals that the Redmi Note 7 will be announced in India on Feb. 12. The publication has also shared a leaked launch date poster.

The launch poster reveals that a Redmi smartphone will be announced in New Delhi, India on Feb. 12. The poster does not directly reveal the name of the device that will be unveiled in the coming month. However, the image of a notched phone suggests that the Redmi Note 7 that features a notched screen will be announced on the said date.

The Redmi Note 7 has already launched in China earlier this month. It is the first glass-bodied Redmi phone that comes with a 6.3-inch display that produces full HD+ resolution. The notched screen offers a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset is present under the hood of the device. It comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of native storage. For additional storage, it is equipped with a microSD card slot. The MIUI 10 UI based Android 9 Pie comes preinstalled on the device.

The front notch is the home for the 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The rear side of the phone features a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and also carries support for face unlock. The handset draws power from 4,000mAh battery which carries support for fast charging.

The Redmi Note 7 comes in three models in India. The base model that is priced at 999 Yuan (~$149) includes 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. The second variant is priced at 1,199 Yuan (~$178) and it features 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The highest model that comprises of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage costs 1,399 Yuan (~$208). Rumors have it that the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go Android Go smartphones may also debut soon in India. However, there is no fresh information available on their release.

