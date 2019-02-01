Xiaomi to reportedly launch Mi Sport Shoes for Rs. 2,999 ($42) in India soon

Xiaomi, which is mostly known as a smartphone brand, has launched products in multiple categories, including lifestyle. In the lifestyle category in India, the company is selling products such as backpacks, pillows, sunglasses, and tees.

Now, according to the reports, the company is soon going to launch its smart shoes in the Indian market dubbed as Xiaomi Mi Sport Shoes. The report further adds it could be priced at Rs. 2,999 which roughly converts to $42.

The Mi Sport Shoes, which will be launched in India soon, is the rebranded Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2 which were launched in China last year, for a price of 199 Yuan, which roughly converts to $31. While the India launch date is not yet known, reports indicate that it could be launched in India as soon as this week.

As smart shoes have already been launched in China, its features are known. It is manufactured using the Uni-Moulding process which ensures five different layers and types of materials are fused into a single mould. Each of the layers is then separated using a thin polyurethane film pressed and bonded.

As the components are pressed together with the mold, the appearance of the components appears to be cleaner than the ordinary manual glue combination, and the probability of the glue opening up is also highly reduced. This new uni-Moulding process also provides better stability and support to the feet.

Additionally, the midsole is crafted using the INFUSE material by the popular company Dow Chemical (DuPont). This material can greatly increase the resiliency of the midsole and is more comfortable and less deformable than ordinary EVA.

The upper part of the shoes is manufactured using a three-dimensional seamless high-elastic knitting process. It uses just one seam thus minimizing foreign body sensation. While there’s no mention of the intelligent chip inside but since the first version had one, this model likely houses it.

The company is selling even more sneakers and shoes in Mainland China under its Amazfit, Mijia, Urevo, and other ecosystem brands, however, the other products unlikely to launch in India anytime soon. To know more about this along with its pricing and availability, we’ll have to wait for the official launch in India.

