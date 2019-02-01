Honor 5G phone releasing in second half of 2019

Various smartphone manufacturers are getting ready to launch their first 5G phones this year. While the parent company Huawei is gunning to debut its 5G phone in the first half of 2019, sub-brand Honor is looking forward to releasing its first 5G phone by the second half of this year.

During a group interview with Android Authority in Paris, Honor President George Zhao confirmed that its company would be launching the first 5G phone in the “second half of the year.” However, the name of the device was not disclosed as Zhao claimed that the model would depend on the infrastructure and progress of the operators supporting the 5G networks.

The publication claims that it was in September last year that Zhao had said that the first 5G honor phone would be launching at sometime in 2019. In the recent past, various smartphone manufacturers have announced their 5G plans. Some of them are even aiming to debut their 5G smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event that will be held between Feb. 25 and Feb. 28 in Barcelona, Spain.

It remains to be seen where Huawei and Honor will be releasing their first 5G phones. It seems like the U.S. and Canada may not receive 5G phones from Huawei and Honor soon. For security concerns, the U.S. government is reportedly planning to ban Huawei branded telecommunications equipment. In December, Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada for allegedly defrauding multiple financial institutions. Huawei telecommunication devices are already banned in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

What’s working in the favor of Huawei is that their business is unaffected in major markets like China, India and Europe. Following Huawei, its sub-brand Honor may face no problems in launching its 5G phones in these markets.

At the February’s MWC 2019 tech expo, companies like LG, OPPO, Samsung and Xiaomi are expected to announce their first 5G smartphones.

