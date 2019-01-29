Honor to release smart TV this April, Huawei’s to come in H2 2019

Last year, OnePlus announced it was entering the smart TV business with its first TV scheduled to launch this year or in 2020. It appears they are not the only smartphone manufacturer expanding their portfolio. A new report has revealed that Huawei and its Honor sub-brand will launch smart TVs this year.

According to the source, Honor will launch its first smart TV in April while Huawei will launch its first TV in the second half of the year. Huawei’s smart TVs won’t be affordable ones like Xiaomi’s but mid-range and high-end ones. They are also expected to start from 65-inches and up. Honor-branded TVs are expected to be cheaper and available online only.

The report says Huawei already has a team of about 200 – 300 people for its TV division which is under its Internet of Things Department. However, its plan isn’t just to release TVs but to create a demand for 5G communication. Huawei believes the popularity of 4K and 8K TVs will increase demand for 4K and 8K content which is best provided via a reliable and fast internet connection which 5G will provide. And since Huawei is also known for its network business, this is a win-win situation for it.

It is also said that Huawei is trying to create an ecosystem of products that are connected to each other. With TVs being more or less the largest electronics in households, they are expected to be the main hub uniting all other smart home devices.

