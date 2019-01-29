Google confirms some LG flagships don’t autofocus while in AR mode

Google has introduced AR core for Android device couple of years ago. Since then, most of the Android devices come packed with this AR core kit to bestow devices with Augmented reality features. It needs some primary sensors to fully work on any device. Google allows third-party developers to utilize the ARCore platform to bring augmented reality on various Android apps. Despite the complex mechanism it can work even on mid-level devices without any issue. Sadly, it seems to be out of gear on different LG flagship smartphones.

Recently, Google has updated a list of Android devices currently support Arcore. Surprisingly, LG’s four flagship devices have not made it to the list. Google has not found AR core fully functional on LG V30, LG V35, LG V40, and LG G7. Particularly, Autofocus in AR mode is not working on either of the devices mentioned above. Even though despite different variants like LG G7 Fit, LG G7 One, LG V30+, LG Signature edition, none of them works perfectly with Autofocus on AR. On the other hand, LG’s mid-range devices such as LG Q6 and LG Q8 are unaffected by the issue.

AR Core camera uses Autofocus to set a fixed focus for motion tracking. In order to eliminate poor tracking quality on various device, Google added autofocus. Though due to some technical complications, LG’s flagship devices are unable to use ArCore functionalities.

App developers who are trying to utilize the AR core kit on their apps won’t be able to run it on above mentioned LG smartphones. The Korean giant has not responded about the issue, and even there’s no information about the acknowledgment of the same. We expect LG to rectify the problem by rolling out an update as soon as possible.

