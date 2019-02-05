Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage variants and color options for India revealed

Previously, we reported that the newly formed sub-brand of Xiaomi — Redmi, is gearing up to launch its Redmi Note 7 as well as two other smartphones in the Indian market by the end of this quarter, i.e. March this year. The three smartphones that the company is all set to launch in India by March 2019 include Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go.

Recently, Xiaomi teased the India launch of Redmi Note 7 by posting an image of Xiaomi CEO and Xiaomi India MD holding the smartphone. While the launch date is not yet announced, the storage variants and color options of Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go for the Indian market has been revealed.

According to the report coming from MSP, the Redmi Note 7 smartphone will be available in two variants at the time of launch in India — 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Currently, it’s not confirmed if the company will bring the 6GB RAM model in India. The smartphone will be offered in three color options — Black, Blue, and Red.

On the other hand, the Redmi Go smartphone, which will be the company’s first Android Go-powered device, will reportedly come with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It will be available in Black, Blue, and Red color options.

The Redmi Note 7 smartphone was first launched in China last month, which comes with a premium glass body and a massive screen-to-body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch display. The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology. On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch.

As for the software, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. With an 18W fast charger, which needs to be purchased separately, the phone can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Coming to the Redmi Go smartphone, it features a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. Like other Android Go phones, this one too packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage but it also comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

The phone’s connectivity options include dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and a MicroUSB port. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The device runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

While the India launch date for the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go smartphones is not yet announced, we expect the launch event to happen by the end of this month, probably in the coming week or two. Stay tuned for more information.

