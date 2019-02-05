Xiaomi teases the launch of its upcoming Mi Shoes in India

We recently reported that Xiaomi is planning to launch an all-new product in the Indian market in the lifestyle category — Mi Sports Shoes. Now, the company has teased the launch of its upcoming Mi Shoes in India through its official Twitter handle.

In a Twitter post, the company posted an image which resembles a shoe with the text “Ready to put your Best Foot Forward” and the accompanying text with the photo reads “Guess What’s Coming #BFF.” This implies that the launch of Mi Shoes in India is not far away.

Earlier, we reported that the Mi Sport Shoes will be launched in India soon, which will be the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2 currently available in China. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 2,999, which roughly converts to $42.

Given that the shoes have already launched in China, its features are known. It is manufactured using the Uni-Moulding process which ensures five different layers and types of materials are fused into a single mould. Each of the layers is then separated using a thin polyurethane film pressed and bonded.

As the components are pressed together with the mold, the appearance of the components appears to be cleaner than the ordinary manual glue combination, and the probability of the glue opening up is also highly reduced. This new uni-Moulding process also provides better stability and support to the feet.

Additionally, the midsole is crafted using the INFUSE material by the popular company Dow Chemical (DuPont). This material can greatly increase the resiliency of the midsole and is more comfortable and less deformable than ordinary EVA.

The upper part of the shoes is manufactured using a three-dimensional seamless high-elastic knitting process. It uses just one seam thus minimizing foreign body sensation. While there’s no mention of the intelligent chip inside but since the first version had one, this model likely houses it.

Apart from this Mi Sport Shoes, there’s no information if the company is planning to launch its other sneakers and shoes in India, which the company is selling under its Amazfit, Mijia, Urevo, and other ecosystem brands. We’ll have to wait for a few more days to know the launch date, pricing, and availability of the Mi Sport Shoes in India.

