Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 first sale begins today in India

At the end of the previous month, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 as its first M-series phones in the country. The first sales of these phones will be carried out today on Amazon India and the online store of Samsung India at 12 PM today.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications and Price

The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display that produces HD+ resolution. The Exynos 7870 chipset powers the smartphone. The rear side of the phone features 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup and a front-facing shooter of 5-megapixel. It is packed with a 3,400mAh battery. It lacks support for fingerprint scanner and includes face unlock feature instead. The Experience UI 9.5 based Android Oreo OS comes preinstalled on the device. Apart from internal storage, the Galaxy M10 also supports expandable storage.

The 16 GB storage + 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage + 3 GB RM variants of the Galaxy M10 are respectively priced at Rs. 7,990 and Rs. 8,990. It will be available in colors like Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications and Price

The Galaxy M20 is fitted with a 6.3-inch Infinity-V display that offers full HD+ resolution. The Exynos 7904 SoC is present under the hood of the device and it is fueled by a massive 5,000mAh battery. The 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup resides on the backside of the Galaxy M20. The handset includes a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. It is also loaded with Experience UI 9.5 flavored Android Oreo OS. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device. It features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM editions of the Galaxy M20 respectively cost Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 12,990. It can be also bought in colors such as Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue.

The early buyers of Galaxy M10 and M20 can take advantage of 4 GB data per day on rechargers of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299. Amazon India is offering no cost EMIs for six months. The retailer is also offering total damage protection for the M10 and M20 buyers at Rs. 699.

The Galaxy M10 and M20 phones will be rivaling with the like of Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme C1 (2019), Realme 2, Realme U1, ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 and so on. Will you consider buying the Galaxy M10 or M20? Share us your views by posting your comments below.