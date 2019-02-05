Xiaomi has teamed up with GearBest to offer different variants of its well-received Mi 8 and Mi 8 Lite at lowered prices.



Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we will show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

Xiaomi Mi 8 4G Phablet (6GB+128GB)

The global version of the Mi 8 phablet that ships with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of internal storage capacity is now available at a dropped price of just $439.99 on GearBest.

This is a 21 percent reduction in the phablet’s original asking price of $555.63. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can use coupon code GBMPPS1 at the time of checking out and reduce the retail price of the phone to only $429.99. In other words, you can get an extra $10 off simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the phablet. With only 15 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in just two days.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite 4G Phablet (4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM)

Launched in September last year, the Mi 8 Lite is an irresistible phablet that boasts an impressive array of features.

While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with a feature-laden phablet from the Chinese tech company, the Mi 8 Lite can now be yours if you are willing to shell out only $229.99 on GearBest.

This 19 percent discount is available for the global version of the phablet that comes in blue as well as black color versions. Note that the phablet would set you back $283.03 without the discount.

You can visit this link to grab the discount. There were 282 pieces of the black and 235 pieces of the blue color versions of the phablet left for this promo, which will end in five days.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite 4G Phablet (6GB RAM+128GB ROM)

Alternatively, you can go for the larger variant of the Mi 8 Lite phablet that features 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage capacity.

While this model usually retails for $343.57, you can now buy it for a dropped price of only $279.99 on GearBest. Moreover, you can extend this 19 percent discount by using coupon code GBMPPS8J.



The above-mentioned coupon helps you save an extra $10 by bringing the original asking price of the phablet further down to just $269.99 before you place your order.

You can follow this link to take advantage of the discount, which will specifically be valid for the black color version of the phablet. Regrettably, there were only 148 left for this promo, which is slated to end in five days.