Clear render of Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch leaks showing the design

Only recently, it was reported that Samsung is working on a new smartwatch bearing the codename “Pulse.” The smartwatch is expected to be the successor to the Gear Sport and is tipped to likely launch bearing the moniker Galaxy Sport considering that Samsung has since migrated its smartwatches to the Galaxy brand with the Galaxy Watch. A couple of renders purported to be those of the smartwatch had also appeared online. A second render of the smartwatch has now appeared online giving us a clearer view of the design of the upcoming smart wearable.

The Galaxy Sport just like all other Samsung smartwatches comes with a round watch dial having a contoured glass at the top. The glass would likely be a tough one so it won’t shatter easily. The smart wearable has two physical buttons on the right side just like on the Galaxy Watch. The body of the Galaxy Sport looks like it is made of brushed metal and that is also applicable to the buckle on the rubber strap.

The Galaxy Sport was recently certified in Taiwan, the US and South Korea bearing the model number SM-R500. The device is also said to go by the codename Pulse. The Galaxy Sport is said to be the first Samsung smartwatch to feature Bixby Reminders. Specs wise, it will feature 4GB of RAM, NFC for secure payments, GPS for fitness tracking, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and IP water resistance. The wearable is expected to b unveiled on February 20 alongside the Galaxy S10 flagships.

