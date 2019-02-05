Vivo V15 Pro with Snapdragon 675 appears on Geekbench

The upcoming Vivo V15 Pro is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset. The smartphone has appeared on Geekbench today through which it has been confirmed that the Snapdragon 675 will be indeed present under the hood of the upcoming Vivo phone.

In the previous week, the NBTC authority of Thailand had approved Vivo 1818 smartphone. The certification had revealed that it will be heading to the market as Vivo V15 Pro. The same model number has also been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) body. Today, the same model number has been spotted on Geekbench with some of its key specifications.

The above screenshot reveals that the sm6150 is the driving force of the Vivo 1818 smartphone. Previous reports have confirmed that the sm6150 is the codename of he Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. The SoC of the Vivo 1818 is assisted by 6 GB of RAM. The handset is loaded with Android 9 Pie OS. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Vivo 1818 has respectively scored 2382 and 6479 points.

The Vivo V15 Pro is expected to go official through Vivo India’s launch event on Feb. 20v. The Chinese manufacturer has recently discontinued the Vivo NEX smartphone that features a pop-up selfie camera along with a notch-less screen. The reason behind it that the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro will be sporting the same display design and 32-megapixel pop-up frontal camera. The marvelous screen of the phone will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The backside of the phone will have 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple camera setup. The main sensor is expected to be Samsung’s ISOCELL GM1 lens. It will be equipped with a big internal storage of 128 GB. There is no information available on the battery capacity of the V15 Pro. The handset is expected to release in attractive color gradient options in India. Thee will be a blue variant as well as a black model with red-colored checkered finish. The Vivo V15 smartphone is also expected to go official alongside the V15 Pro. The V15 may cost around Rs. 20,000 (~$280) whereas the V15 Pro could be priced around Rs. 25,000 (~$350).

