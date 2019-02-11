Google Pixel 3A powered by MSM8953 (SD625) appears on Geekbench

Google is expected to release less-powerful variants of its Pixel 3 smartphones. Months ago, live images and even a hands-on video of one of the phones called the Pixel 3 Lite leaked on the web. The second phone is expected to launch as the Pixel 3 XL Lite.

According to reports, the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 670 processor while the Pixel 3 XL Lite will have a Snapdragon 710 processor under its hood. However, a device which is said to be the Pixel 3 Lite was seen on Geekbench yesterday and it is powered by a less-powerful and older processor.

The device was benchmarked as the “Google Pixel 3A”. It runs Android 10 and rather than a Snapdragon 670 processor, it is powered by the MSM8953 a.k.a. Snapdragon 625. It also has just 2GB of RAM.

Is this really the Pixel 3 Lite? We do not think so. This might probably just be a test device just like the “Pixel 4” that showed up a few days ago on the same platform with 2GB of RAM too. Also, unlike other devices powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor (Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, and BlackBerry KEYone), the Google Pixel 3A’s base frequency is 1.80 GHz instead of 2.02 GHz. Its multi-core score is also pretty low.

The Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite duo are not expected to arrive until the second quarter of the year, so there is still a bit of waiting. It has been reported that they will launch in India first. Unlike their more powerful siblings, they will have polycarbonate bodies and even an audio jack.

