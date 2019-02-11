Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specs leak reveals no bezel ring, thicker design

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch at the Feb. 20 Unpacked event through which it will be announcing the Galaxy S10 series. Today, SamMobile has shared vital information on the specs of the Galaxy Active smartwatch.

New report reveals that the Galaxy Watch Active is rumored to feature an AMOLED display of 1.1 inches that will carry support for 360 x 360 pixels resolution. The small display will not be featuring a rotatable bezel ring. It remains to be seen whether all the controls will be available on the small display of the device. It is expected arrive with a 236 mAh battery. The device is likely to arrive with a redesigned small-sized charging pad where the smartwatch can be positioned horizontally. The Galaxy S10 will be carrying support for reverse wireless charging. The S10 users can simply place the smartwatch flat on it for charging it wirelessly.

The publication claims that there won’t be a larger edition of the device. Recent reports have only confirmed on the existence of the SM-R500 model that is expected to hit the market as Galaxy Watch Active. The Gear Sport launched last year was also made available in a single variant.

The Galaxy Watch is expected to carry support for 50 ATM water-resistance like the Gear Sport. The Exynos 9110 chipset will be present under the hood of the device. It will be featuring an internal storage of 4 GB. The device runs on Tien OS. Unlike previous reports that claimed that the Galaxy Watch Active will carry support for LTE, fresh information reveals that it won’t be equipped with support for 3G or 4G connectivity. It will carry support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be a thick-sized device since it is expected to measure 13mm. It is thicker than the Gear Sport which measures 11.6mm. There is no word on the pricing of the Galaxy Watch Active.

