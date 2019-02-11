Samsung Galaxy M30 design leak reveals triple rear cameras and front appearance

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones in India. Rumors are rife that the South Korean company will be also debuting the Galaxy M30 phone in India. The specifications of the smartphone had leaked at the beginning of this year. A fresh leak has revealed the front and rear design of the smartphone. It confirms that it will be equipped with a triple camera module.

The schematics of the Galaxy M30 reveals that it will be featuring an Infinity-V AMOLED display. The waterdrop-style notch on the display features a 16-meagpixel front-facing camera. The bottom edge of the phone has a USB-C port. Interestingly, the Galaxy M30 schematics do not confirm the presence of the 3.5mm audio jack.

The Galaxy M30 features a gradient color rear. The handset measures 159 x 75.1mm. A triple camera module includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel lens and another 5-megapixel sensor. An oval-shaped fingerprint scanner also resides on the back side of the phone. The front and rear camera configurations mentioned in the schematics leak matches with the leaked specs of the phone that had surfaced at the beginning of this year.

The Galaxy M30 is rumored to feature a 6.38-inch display that will deliver 2220 x 1080 pixels. The Exynos 7904 SoC that powers the Galaxy M20 is also expected to fuel the M30 phone. The SoC is rumored to be supported by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. There is a possibility that the phone also come in another variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The smartphone will be drawing power from a behemoth 5,000mAh battery. Apart from Blue, the smartphone is also expected to hit the market in Black color.

There is no information available on the price tag of the Galaxy M30. The smartphone is expected to go official as early as next month in India. A recent report had revealed that apart from bringing the Galaxy M30 phone, the South Korean company is also planning to introduce Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 phones in India in this quarter.

(source)