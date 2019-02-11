Keyboard and mouse are among the most important computer accessories. Nearly all interactions with a computer involve using the two peripherals.



While the market is brimming with all sorts of keyboards and mouse, these devices do not necessarily come cheap. As a result, cost-conscious buyers end up compromising on quality.

It might interest you to know that the Motospeed CK888 NKRO mechanical keyboard+mouse combo and V1 Wrangler Keyboard Mouse Set for Gaming have gone up for sale bearing affordable prices on GearBest.

Motospeed CK888 NKRO Mechanical Keyboard+Mouse Combo

Featuring uber cool LED lighting effects, the Motospeed CK888 NKRO is a conflict-free keyboard that produces a quick response.

Moreover, the plug-and-play keyboard has multimedia function key combination, making it a great choice for both work and game.



The feature-laden mechanical keyboard comes with a mouse that bears a striking resemblance to the V30 mouse. On the downside, the mouse doesn’t support driver customization.

The silver color version of this exceptional combo is currently available for just $60.42 on GearBest.

You can follow this link to check out more details about the Motospeed branded mouse and the keyboard.

V1 Wrangler Keyboard Mouse Set for Gaming

Avid gamers, rejoice! The while, as well as the black color version of the V1 Wrangler keyboard mouse set, can now be yours at a heavily discounted price.

While the black-tinted keyboard and mouse would normally set you back $32.79, you can now buy it for just $29.99 on GearBest.

Alternatively, you can go for the white color version of the keyboard and mouse that usually retails for $34.64, but is now up for grabs bearing a reduced price tag of just $29.99 on GearBest.



In other words, you can avail a 13 percent discount on the white and a 9 percent discount on the black color version of the V1 Wrangler keyboard+mouse combo on the popular Chinese online store.

In order to check out more details and to take full advantage of the discount before the promo ends, all you need to do is to follow this link.