Buy Top-Branded Handheld Gimbals At Unbeatable Prices

It is no secret that a handheld gimbal helps you capture that flawless self-portrait all the time. Aside from that, shooting with a gimbal gives you the freedom to move around since they are lightweight and compact.



While gimbals have become one of the hottest accessories in filmmaking and photography, they aren’t easy on the pocketbook. In fact, a top-branded gimbal would normally set you back a pretty penny.

If you have restlessly been looking for a cost-effective handheld gimbal that doesn’t compromise on quality, we got your back.

Here are top-notch gimbals that you can buy without emptying your pocket.

Xiaomi Mijia Action Camera Handheld Gimbal

Designed for Mijia Camera Mini, this Xiaomi-branded gimbal sports an ergonomic design. It adopts the 3-axis stabilization technology for more stable recording.

The Xiaomi Handheld Gimbal is made using sturdy aluminum alloy material with CNC technology in a bid to improve the rigidity as well as the stability of the PTZ. As a result, it can take stable images even in motion.

While the aforesaid features justify the steep $145.22 price tag the Xiaomi Mijia Action Camera Handheld Gimbal usually carries, you can now buy it for a dropped price of just $128.99 on GearBest.



On top of that, you can buy the Mijia Camera Mini for just $116.30 along with the handheld gimbal and save $21.95. Note that the action camera usually retails for $138.25.

You can visit this link to grab this 11 percent discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the handheld gimbal.

Feiyu Tech G6P G6 Plus Handheld FPV Gimbal

One of the perks of using a handheld gimbal is the portability. The G6 Plus is a highly portable gimbal that will not lose its focus even while shooting in motion.

Despite being housed in a small frame, the G6 Plus can support all types of mobile phones and cameras within 800 grams. In other words, it is compatible with GoPro, pocket video cameras and micro-single lens reflex cameras.

On the downside, the Feiyu Tech G6P G6 Plus doesn’t come cheap. This feature-laden handheld gimbal usually carries a steep $399 price tag on both online as well as offline stores.

In a bid to make its well-received handheld gimbal available to cost-conscious buyers, Feiyu Tech is now offering the G6 Plus for a lowered price of just $249 on Banngood.

This is a 38 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price. You can take advantage of the discount until February 19 by visiting this link.

DJI Osmo Pocket

The Osmo Pocket enables you to instantly share capturable moments with your loved ones regardless of your location.

Touted as DJI’s smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera, the Osmo Pocket can convert a moment into a photographic memory.

The Osmo Pocket camera features a 3-axis stabilized gimbal. It uses a new algorithm in order to produce a maximum control speed of 120°/s and control accuracy of ±0.005°.



The Osmo Pocket would normally set you back $469, but you can now buy it for a lowered price of just $419 on GeekBuying. This is an 11 percent drop in the device’s original selling price.

You can visit this link to avail the discount. Note that the promo is slated to end in just four days.

YI Handheld Gimbal For YI 4K Action Camera

Ideal for professional footage shooting, the YI Handheld Gimbal comes with a 3-axis gimbal head and features three operating modes including Pan Mode, Lock Mode, and Pan and Tilt Mode.

You can capture smooth footages of even fast moving objects with the YI Handheld Gimbal. It is a great choice for capturing people playing sports, cars, animals etc.

Thanks to its ergonomic design, the YI Handheld Gimbal can comfortably fit in your palm. Moreover, you can effortlessly switch to different modes, holding the gimbal in just one hand.

While the YI Handheld Gimbal usually sells for $299.98, you can now get your hands on it for a lowered price of just $179.99 on AliExpress.

Aside from grabbing this 40 percent discount, new users can apply the $3 off coupon at checkout and save more money.

You can follow this link to take advantage of the discount before the promo ends in three days.