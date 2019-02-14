Electric scooters are an ideal for short commute. These plug-in electric vehicles are lightweight, efficient and stylish.



If you have restlessly been waiting to buy an electric scooter without breaking the bank, now’s the time.

GearBest is doling out noteworthy discounts on the Ninebot Segway ES1 No. 9 and Xiaomi M365 folding electric scooters.

Ninebot Segway ES1 No. 9 Folding Electric Scooter

The Segway ES1 No. 9 is a great choice for various activities like commuting, shopping, entertainment, and leisure.

It is equipped with a powerful 500W motor and backed by a robust 5.2Ah Li-ion battery to ensure your trip is nothing short of perfect.

The foldable electric scooter from Xiaomi Mijia features a dual-brake system, which comprises a digital brake and a mechanical brake. It has a short braking distance of 4m.



The Ninebot Segway ES1 No. 9 would normally set you back $502.67, but you can now buy it for just $325.99 on GearBet.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GBES1QC to reduce the e-bike’s retail price to just $309.99.

You can visit this link to grab the discount. With only 400 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in just thirteen days.

Xiaomi M365 Folding Electric Scooter

The recently launched M365 is an irresistible electric scooter. It sports a unique folding design and is housed in a sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame.

Aside from that, it features an advanced E-ABS braking system, cruise control system, kinetic energy recovery system, and an intelligent BMS system for an immersive riding experience.

Unlike the regular version that comes with a charger as an accessory in the package, this Europe version boasts an impressive array of accessories including an English user manual, screws, T-shaped wrench, extending nozzle, pair of spare tires, EU plug and a power adapter.

The Europe version of the Xiaomi M365 folding electric scooter usually carries $579.17 price tag, but you can now buy it for just $425.99 on GearBest. This 26 percent discount will be valid for the white color version of the electric bike.

There’s a 21 percent off on the white-tinted Xiaomi M365 electric scooter, which usually retails for $538.94, but can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $425.99.

With only 193 pieces of the black and 213 pieces of the white color version left, this promo is slated to end in fourteen days. You can follow this link to grab the discount.