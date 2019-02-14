OPPO F11 Pro live shots show two color gradient options

In the previous month, leaked shots of the OPPO F11 Pro had surfaced on Weibo. It was only yesterday that OPPO officially confirmed the existence of the OPPO F11 Pro by releasing a teaser on Twitter. The teaser confirmed that the smartphone would be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera. It is speculated that the Chinese manufacturer will be debuting the OPPO F11 Pro in early March. Freshly leaked photos showing the unique rear design of the smartphone have surfaced on Weibo.

The leaked image shows the OPPO F11 Pro in two gradient color variants. The first is blue and second seems to a dark blue and purple. There is a unique vertical camera strip that extends to the top edge of the back panel. Below the camera strip is a fingerprint reader.

As mentioned above, the company has already confirmed that the dual camera module includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. With the AI Ultra-clear Engine backing onboard, the dual camera setup of the F11 Pro has been optimized to capture clearer images in low-light conditions. The AI Engine also takes care of other things like image stabilization and skin brightening.

The frontside of the OPPO F11 Pro were revealed in leaked photos that had appeared in the last month and also through a leaked poster that had surfaced this month. The smartphone is equipped with a notch-less display that is fitted with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Interestingly, the Vivo V15 Pro getting unleashed in India on Feb. 20 also features a notch-less display with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It comes with triple rear cameras and fast charging.

There is no concrete evidence available on the other specifications of the OPPO F11 Pro. However, it is speculated to be fueled by a MediaTek chipset. The SoC could be coupled with 6 GB of RAM and it may feature an internal storage of 128 GB. The company had introduced the OPPO F9 Pro as the first F-series phone with VOOC fast charging support. Hence, it is very likely that the upcoming F11 Pro will also carry support for it.

