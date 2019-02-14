Huawei’s new EMUI 9 update brings support for two profiles in facial recognition feature

Huawei, the world’s No. 2 smartphone brand, has announced a new update for its Android-based custom mobile operating system — EMUI 9. In the new update, the company has upgraded the facial unlock feature to support two faces.

This will enable users to store two facial profiles on their phones and could use either of them for unlocking the device. Earlier, users were allowed to keep only one profile for the facial recognition-based unlock feature.

As per the reports, the new update is currently being rolled out to only two flagship smartphones of the company — Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Edition. For those who have received the update, you can use this new feature by going through the following steps.

Navigation to the settings menu on the phone and go to “Security and Privacy.” Once you reach there, enter the “Face Unlocking” section and once you have added the first facial profile, you’ll get an option to add a “New Spare Face”. Tap that option and select “Start Entry” and “Enter the second face” to complete the process of adding another profile.

Either of the facial profile can be used for any function, including phone unlocking, application unlocking, Alipay or WeChat payment authentication, among others. EMUI also has a feature that hides the notifications until the facial recognition is done and for this also, either of the facial profiles can be used.

It remains to be seen if the company has solved the issues related to the facial recognition feature. Users had previously reported that if the facial profile was created wearable spectacles, the phone wasn’t able to authenticate when the face gets scanned without wearing the spectacles.

The EMUI 9.0 update brings various new changes along with all the features of Android 9 Pie. The customized skin comes with plenty of bug fixes and enhancements over the EMUI 8.0. The new user interface is better optimized for full view displays and carries additional AI-based features.

It also comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 which reduces the touch response of the phone by 36 percent and adds a new app assistant. Since EMUI 9 is based on Android Pie, it also gets navigation gestures. Among other features, the Android Pie also comes with Adaptive Battery which makes use of machine learning technology to improve the phone’s power management.