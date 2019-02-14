Buy One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket Laptop And Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth Speaker At Heavily Discounted Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons]

Smart devices like smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, and consumer electronics have become an inseparable part of our fast-paced society.



It is no secret that most smart devices aren’t easy on the pocketbook. Thankfully, GeekBuying is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to making these devices available to cost-conscious buyers.

Keeping in line with that, a wide selection of smartphones, laptops, wearables and smart home devices have gone up for sale carrying up to a whopping 80 percent discount on GeekBuying.

Dubbed as ‘Smart Devices Super Deals,’ this recently launched promotion has been split into multiple categories including Top Deals, Best Sellers, Brand Deals, and You May Also Like.

The Chinese online store that’s known for offering the country’s best electronic items at unbeatable prices is also doling out great discounts on the One Netbook One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket laptop and Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth speaker.

We’ll not only shed light on the aforesaid discount but also show how you can save a significant amount of extra money before placing your order. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

One Netbook One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket Laptop

Looking for a pocket laptop that boasts an impressive array of features, but doesn’t cost a bomb? Marketed as “your walking office,” the One Mix 2S Yoga laptop might just fit the bill.

The One Netbook One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket Laptop features a fingerprint recognition, which warrants safe and effortless access to your content.

It is powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y, Dual Core, up to 3.4GHz processor and packs a highly competent Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU to ensure there’s no lag while multitasking.

This variant of the mini laptop features 8GB of DDR3 RAM and offers a hearty 256GB of onboard storage capacity and it usually retails for $857.99. It includes the original stylus pen.

Much to the delight of those living o a tight budget, this variant is currently up for grab bearing a heavily discounted price tag of just $669.99 on GeekBuying.

Moreover, you can extend this 22 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_HJWLZZPB.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $76 off. In other words, you can reduce the original asking price of the One Mix 2S Yoga to only $659.99 simply by applying the coupon.

If this opportunity to grab double discounts on the One Netbook One Mix 2S Yoga laptop has stirred your interest, all you need to do is to follow this link. Note that the promo is slated to end in just one day.

Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth Speaker

The Tronsmart Element Force Bluetooth speaker is a great choice for music lovers who like listening to their favorite music on the go.

Regrettably, this feature-laden Bluetooth speaker doesn’t come cheap. In fact, you’d to end up shelling out $72.99 on the Tronsmart Element Force whether you buy it online or in an offline store.

Tronsmart is offering cost-conscious buyers an opportunity to get their hands on the Tronsmart Force SoundPulse for a lowered price of just $65.99. But that’s not all.

Aside from taking advantage of the discount, you can use coupon code GIZ_FAJQOKBS to bring the already lowered asking price of the Bluetooth speaker further down to only $49.99.

You can save a $16 more by applying the above-mentioned coupon.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and to grab the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth speaker.