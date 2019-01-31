OJOY A1 4G VoLTE Kids Smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 9,999 ($141)

NWSD Technologies has launched its wearable device — OJOY A1 4G VoLTE Kids Smartphone — in the Indian market. The smartwatch is claimed by the company to be India’s first 4G VoLTE smartwatch phone for the kids.

The smartwatch supports two-way voice calling, to ensure that the parents are connected with the kids. They can also set up to 10 members in the family list as well as create a list of friends in the contacts. The device comes with a SIM card slot for calling and supports 4G LTE and 3G connectivity.

It comes with a 1.4-inch display and 320 x 320 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform, along with 512GB RAM and 4GB internal storage.

It runs on Kido OS, which is based on Android operating system and comes with an animated user interface that has a swipe-based navigation system for accessing device’s features. The device supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connectivity and also comes with support for GPS-based location tracking in real time and also retains location history.

There are several features and apps, such as Calendar that lets kids save schedule for school. Various tasks can also be assigned to the children and rewards can be provided based on that in the smartwatch. The IP68-rated waterproof kids smartwatch features a 2MP front camera with an 84-degree wide-angle lens. It is powered by an 800mAh battery.

The company says that the smartwatch is designed to have much less radiation so it is safe for Kids. Further, the company adds that the materials used for the watch’s body and straps are tested to be free from any hazardous materials.

The Ojoy A1 4G VoLTE Kids Smartwatch comes in two color options — Blue and Pink. With the introductory offer, it will be available for purchase for Rs. 9,999 (approximately $141) from 1st February to 6th February and afterward, the pricing will be increased to Rs. 12,999 (~$183). It will be available exclusively from Flipkart with pre-orders starting from 1st February.

Prior to launching this smartwatch in India, the company has already launched this device in Singapore, Malaysia, and the USA. By the end of March this year, the company is planning to expand it to the Philippines, Australia, and the Middle East.