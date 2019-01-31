Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro full specifications and pricing leaked

Xiaomi is known for launching Mi Max series of smartphones in the second quarter of the year. However, last year it had launched the Mi Max 3 in July. Hence, the upcoming Mi Max 4 is expected to go official around the same time this year. Even though the launch of the Mi Max 4 is couple of months away, a new leak that has revealed the entire specs and pricing of the Mi Max 4 smartphone has surfaced on Weibo. The leak also contains information about the Mi Max 4 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Specifications and Price (Rumors)

According to the leak, the Xiaomi Mi Max 4 will be equipped with a humungous display of 7.2 inches. It will be a notched screen with a narrow chin which suggests that it will deliver an impressive screen space. The phablet will be flanked with Gorilla Glass 5 panels on the front as well as on the rear. The Snapdragon 660 chipset will be present under the hood of the device.

The back panel of the phone will be featuring Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48-megapixel sensor. Hopefully, it will be equipped with a dual camera setup like the predecessor model. The smartphone will carry support for Super Night Scene mode photography. The Android 9 Pie OS overload with the upcoming MIUI 11 will come preloaded on the device. It will be featuring a behemoth battery of 5,800mAh battery. The smartphone will be equipped with 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 is expected to release in three variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. These models will be respectively priced at 1,599 Yuan (~$238), 1,799 Yuan (~$268) and 1,999 Yuan (~$298).

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Pro Specifications (Rumors)

Last year, multiple leaks had claimed that Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Max 3 Pro handset along with Mi Max 3. However, the company did not launch it. This Chinese manufacturer is again expected to announce Pro version of the Mi Max 4 smartphone this year.

The leak reveals that the Mi Max Pro will be an advanced phablet since it will be fueled by Snapdragon 675 and it will feature dual camera setup with 20-megapixel and 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensors. The Sony sensor is expected to bring support for 960fps slow-motion video shooting on the Mi Max 4 Pro. The phablet is also rumored to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The pricing of the smartphone is now available. However, the leak reveals that it will be available in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage version.

The specs leak for Mi Max 4 and Mi Max 4 Pro suggests that they are nothing but bigger editions of the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro. It is advisable to take this report with a grain of salt and wait for further leaks to confirm on the specs of the upcoming Mi Max 4 and Mi Max 4 Pro smartphones.

