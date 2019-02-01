Huawei P Smart with Kirin 710 SoC and 3GB RAM launched in Japan as Huawei Nova Lite 3

Huawei recently launched its mid-range smartphone Huawei P Smart (2019). Now, the company has launched the same smartphone in the Japanese market, albeit with a different name — Huawei Nova Lite 3. The device is now available for purchase in Japan carrying a price tag of JPY 26,880, which roughly converts to $247.

The smartphone will be available in three color options — Coral Red, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black color. In the U.K., the device is available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colors. Apart from the internal storage capacity and front-facing camera, most of the specifications in Nova Lite 3 remain the same as P Smart (2019).

The Huawei Nova Lite 3 comes with a 6.21-inch waterdrop notch screen. The handset supports full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset, accompanied by 3GB of RAM. For storage, the handset comes equipped with 32GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

As for the photography, the smartphone comes with vertically aligned dual camera sensors with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone’s camera comes with artificial intelligence (AI) integration, which allows the smartphone to select the camera parameters based on the subjects in a scene that ensures you get the best shot. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and micro-USB 2.0. It will also be auVoLTE compatible when the device will receive the next software update. The device is powered by a 3,400mAh battery.